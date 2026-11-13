Anonymous victim shares information on Door County family accused in fuel-theft scheme

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former driver for a Brillion based co-op and his family are accused of stealing nearly $2 million of fuel. Now, an anonymous victim is sharing his relationship with them.

Thomas Kaczmarek, 65— along with his wife, Jean, 61, and their son, Justin, 25— were taken into custody at the Door County Jail last Thursday.

The scheme allegedly happened for over a decade during Thomas's 17-year tenure as a driver for Country Visions, an agricultural and retail cooperative based in Brillion.

The Kaczmareks allegedly stole about $1.8 million in fuel from 14 companies across Northeast Wisconsin.

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Anonymous victim shares information on family accused in fuel-theft scheme

On Thursday afternoon, NBC 26 spoke with an employee who works for one of the victims.

He says that Thomas would deliver diesel to his employer every 10 days, which later turned into every week.

He also says that the fuel bill felt higher than usual when Thomas was delivering.

The worker also said Thomas gave the company two to three loads— about 800 to 1200 gallons— of the wrong fuel. When the worker confronted Thomas about it, the driver told him the fuel was a "summer blend."

Meanwhile, Jean Kaczmarek bonded out of the Door County Jail last Friday.

Hours before at the family's bond hearing, she said she is not a flight risk and would not leave the area. At the time of this recording, Justin and Thomas Kaczmarek remain in custody.

The Kaczmareks will be back in court at the Door County Justice Center on Nov. 19.