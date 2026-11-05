Former driver accused of stealing fuel from Door County customers

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former driver for a Brillion-based cooperative is accused of stealing fuel from customers in a wide-ranging scheme involving multiple victims in Door County, according to a letter from company officials obtained by NBC 26.

The letter to employees states that the driver "took fuel from some customers and delivered it to others at a discounted price."

The email named the former employer, but NBC 26 is withholding their name because formal charges have not yet been filed. However, records show the individual has been lodged in the Door County jail, along with two others with the same last name.

"Country Visions is and has been working diligently to identify the victims," the letter states.

When contacted directly on Thursday afternoon, the company declined to comment, referring all questions to the Door County Sheriff's office. The Sheriff's office also declined to comment, saying they will put out a press release by Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.