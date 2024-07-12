'The next Oneida Street' dream becoming reality on Green Bay's east side

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The Village of Bellevue launched a new interactive map of its Monroe Road commercial corridor development this month.



Updates since our previous reporting in March 2024 and September 2023 include:

Taco Bell, El Sarape, and Chick-fil-A plan to open by the end of 2024 Club Pilates and Modern Eye plan to open "soon" A new multi-tenant building across from the street from Culver's is fully pre-leased and its site plan is approved Longtime Monroe Road area business Plae Bistro is completing a renovation and will host a grand re-opening next week

Some Bellevue residents say they hope more locally-owned businesses come to the area, rather than chain franchises, but village staff and a small business owner acknowledge the difficulties and costs of constructing a new business

The Village of Bellevue has been promising to develop the 'Oneida Street of the east side' for more than a decade, according to a local small business owner.

That dream is nearing reality.

"When I chose this location back in 2007, before the recession, it was drafted, or it was laid out to be the next Oneida Street," Jill Bassett said. "That's how they sold it to me."

Jill Bassett has owned Plae Bistro for 17 years — and she's happy to have company near the Monroe Road corridor.

"When you're just like one or two businesses over here, it doesn't bring a lot of flow," Bassett said. "Now it's bringing a lot more traffic over here, and that's always good for business."

Construction continues just north of Jill's restaurant, with Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A set to open in the next six months — but locally-owned businesses like this soon-to-be El Sarape location, are more rare.

"Is it more challenging for mom-and-pop type businesses to move in here?" we asked.

"There's a lot of upfront cost to construct," Bellevue village administrator Benjamin Krumenaur said. "And Bellevue is doing our best to expedite the process, to make it as efficient, to make it as affordable as we can for businesses."

Manzoor Mohis has lived in Bellevue his entire life. He says he wouldn't mind more variety in the area.

"I think I'd like to see a few more sit-down places, like that you can come with a family," Mohis said. "Because you can't really bring a family to even like a Starbucks. Maybe you can, but it's not the same experience."

But Sally Hansen says she comes to this Starbucks every day, and she likes the pace of growth.

"I prefer things to be on the east side," Hansen said. "I love it."

For franchisees and business owners like Bassett, Bellevue is the place to be — and this is prime time for renovations and construction.

"Plus with the [NFL] Draft coming, this was the perfect time to do it," Bassett said. "Summer's always a little bit slower; this is the perfect time to do the renovation."

Basset plans to host a grand re-opening for Plae Bistro next week.

If you want to see what's still to come on Monroe Road, the Village of Bellevue has launched this interactive map on its website.