Which new restaurants are coming soon to Bellevue as construction boom continues?

The Green Bay metro area continues to expand east, with development booming in the village of Bellevue along the Monroe Road corridor

A new Culver's at the corner of Monroe Road and Town Hall Road plans to open Sept. 25 after an initial planned opening of Sept. 11

A standalone Taco Bell and Panda Express are soon to be under construction just south of the Culver's, according to the Village

Future projects include new El Sarape mexican food and Scooter's Coffee locations

Bellevue Director of Community Development Andrew Vissers said Midwest Expansion Company plans to build another multi-tenant building along Monroe Road, in addition to the one that will soon house seven businesses, including Jersey Mike's and Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Video shows construction continuing in Bellevue and a first look at the new Culver's

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As another Culver's prepares to open its doors to customers, owner Cody Rehbein says the Bellevue location is perfect for the restaurant.

"It has nowhere to go but up," Rehbein said. "Just looks like a phenomenal area."

The Wisconsin favorite at the corner of Monroe and Town Hall passed inspections and is ready for opening day on Monday, Sept. 25.

"We feel confident we're gonna have enough staff to open, but we're always looking to get great new people onto the team," Rehbein said.

Bellevue Director of Community Development Andrew Vissers said the restaurant went from groundbreaking to opening rapidly, despite some supply chain issues.

"We were surprised how quickly Culver's went up and is close to opening," Vissers said.

Culver's is not the only new eating establishment coming to Bellevue, as this multi-tenant building that's under construction behind me will soon house a Jersey Mike's, a Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and other tenants that have yet to be announced. And this area where I'm standing right now is the future site of a Panda Express.

The site will also include a Taco Bell, as the restaurant relocates from its current space south of Costco. The restaurants are part of a large and fast commercial growth in the village.

"We're seeing not only new development, but redevelopment, reinvestment," Vissers said. "And then there's still a significant amount of acreage left for other projects."

Club Car Wash is set to open in November, and the Nutex Health micro hospital hopes to open in the winter of 2023. Future projects include new El Sarape mexican food and Scooter's Coffee locations.

"There's going to be constant building going on in this area for the foreseeable future," Vissers said.

Vissers said the village's development of $10 million of infrastructure will yield more than $100 million of new development.

"Vissers says other businesses are in line to build and open up here on the east side of Monroe Road, right across the street from what Vissers hopes will be the future Village square.