Bellevue development update: Chick-fil-A, El Sarape on the way

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The development boom near Monroe Road and Town Hall Road in Bellevue continues.



The Village of Bellevue provided updates on the Monroe Road development in an interview Friday with NBC 26, and in a presentation Tuesday at the Brown County state of the economy event. The updates included:

Chick-fil-A and El Sarape Mexican restaurant are nearing groundbreaking on construction for new locations Taco Bell and a five-tenant strip on the west side of Monroe are also near approval to build The Country Express truck stop south of Highway 172 is slated for redevelopment

A representative from Panda Express said its new location on Monroe is targeting a late April opening date

The general manager of the Monroe Jersey Mike's said its first week has gone smoothly

Video shows the manager speaking about the Bellevue development boom, as well as a comparison of Monroe this month to the way it looked in September 2023

Karl Winter The future site of the east side El Sarape, near Costco

(The following is the transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're at the future site of Chick-fil-A. The chicken joint is now approved by the Village to build here as soon as this month, and it's not the only newcomer, in the latest development here on the east side.

This week Bellevue released a new map of the Monroe Road corridor.

They announced the approval of Chick-fil-A and progress on other projects.

It's come a long way since we last showed it to you in September.

The Jersey Mike's on this stretch opened last week. Its 21-year-old general manager grew up in the village.

"I was here when Costco actually came in," Brady Bass said.

He says Bellevue needed a commercial district like this.

"Everybody had to travel to the other side [of the Fox River]," Bass said. "I think people are enjoying that things are finally coming to this side of town. Crossing the river, some people just don't care to do it, I guess."

Jersey Mike's neighbors — Panda Express and Tropical Smoothie — also plan to open in the coming weeks.

Bellevue's director of community development Andrew Cissers says the construction is full steam ahead.

"We'll likely see the next wave of projects, that have been working their way through the approval process, start to break ground in a very short period of time," Vissers said.

That includes the Chick-fil-A, a Taco Bell, and the new east side location of local Mexican restaurant El Sarape.

Vissers says the village is committed to the long haul of building out the Monroe area — both commercial and residential.

"It starts creating more of that community, and an economic wave that reaches out throughout and ripple effect that reaches out throughout the community," Vissers said.

At Jersey Mike's, Brady Bass believes in the momentum on Monroe.

"I think — down the road — it's definitely going to reach that potential that I think it does have," Bass said.

The Chick-fil-A is in the process of hiring and training an operator for the new site as it nears groundbreaking.