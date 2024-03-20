State of the local economy: Brown County wipes millions in debt with, a growing population.

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach along with eight municipality representatives gave updates on the local economy through development and funding opportunities at the Resch Expo.

City and village leaders shared successes and future developments on the horizon for 2024.



Streckenbach added that since 2018, Brown County has found a way to eliminate $110 million in debt. He aims for the county to be debt-free in the next few years.



Transportation, manufacturing, education, and health services were found to be top industry jobs across the county.

"What are we doing to set the stage," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach asked.

A big question is answered through maps, graphs, and numbers.

At Tuesday's State of the County event, representatives from local municipalities gave updates on overall economic health and what's to come for development.

Strecknebach says it's good news for the county.

"One, Brown County's health, we're really good shape, financially, we're doing really well," Streckenbach said. "Second, growth, population, it's happening. We are growing at great levels that are sustainable for the overall economy."

Streckenbach kicked things off with updates county-wide. He says they've eliminated $110 million in debt since he took office in 2018.

"Our goal is to be completely debt-free here in the next few years," Streckenbach said.

All eight municipalities of Brown County gave updates and future plans.

When it comes to jobs in the area, transportation, manufacturing, and education industry jobs ranked in the top three.

Streckenbach also highlighted an effort to retain college graduates. He says 70 percent of UWGB grads stay in the area.

"It's all about brain gain and creating that environment that encourages investment here," Streckenbach said.

Strekenbach closed by saying Brown County needs to remain competitive by finding the right recipe for businesses and families to relocate here.