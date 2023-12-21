'Not what parents bargained for': Demands over controversial tree at railroad museum

Community members and politicians called out the National Railroad Museum on the display of a tree sponsored by the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin



Rep. Mike Gallagher was among the several politicians at the event



Video shows the controversial tree and what the specific call to action is from demonstrators

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Community members and politicians spoke out in response to a tree displayed at the National Railroad Museum sponsored by the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.

A press conference kicked things off on Wednesday afternoon featuring a number of community leaders and politicians including Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.

People attending were not allowed to demonstrate on the grounds of the museum but instead did so on South Broadway Avenue just outside of the museum's campus.

I spoke with Wisconsin Strong Inc. President Joe Giganti about his organization's views on the tree sponsored by the temple.

"The teaching opportunity is on trains, not on satanism, and that's not what parents bargained for," Giganti said. "And it really it is just unfortunate and I would hope the board of directors would make an immediate correction, take down the tree, refund the satanic temple their money and be done with this and let's celebrate Christmas."

NBC26 first reported on the tree about a month ago.People created signs about other political concerns as well.

I asked to speak with the CEO of the Museum Jacqueline Frank but she said they will not be giving comment at this time.