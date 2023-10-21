Hotel boom: Rooms already in demand ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Hampton Inn on Morris Ave. is the most recent hotel to open in Ashwaubenon

The hotel says it has already received requests from people hoping to book rooms for the April 2025 NFL Draft

The Hampton and three other recent new Ashwaubenon hotels added 400+ total hotel rooms to the Village

The new Cambria, which should be ready for the Draft, will add another 100 rooms

Given that new hotels generally take 18-to-24 months to move from idea to opening day, the Cambria will likely be the last to open in the Village prior to the Draft, according to Village Manager Joel Gregozeski

Gregozeski said his understand is that individuals affiliated with the Draft may have priority in local hotels

Video shows an interior look at the new Hampton

This Hampton Inn is the newest of at least four hotels built in Ashwaubenon in the last six years — but it or the planned Cambria might be the last one completed before the 2025 NFL Draft. I'm your Ashwaubenon neighborhood reporter Karl Winter and I'll take you inside.

Terrence Brown is the Hampton's first general manager.

"We're the new kid on the block," Brown said.

He says the property hustled to have a soft opening for Packers season.

This a prime location, so we wanted to make sure we were up and running by the season.

But according to Ashwaubenon's village manager, it usually takes at least a year and a half for new hotels to move from idea to opening day.

"It varies anywhere between 18 and 24 months," Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said.

And what's 18 months away from now?

"The Draft, 2025 draft," Brown said.

Which Brown says people have already tried to book rooms for. So will all draft-goers be able to stay in the Green Bay area? Probably not.

"A bulk of the local rooms, and local meaning the entire greater Green Bay area, are going to go towards individuals that are affiliated with the Draft," Gregozeski said.

Which means …

"People are probably going to stay in the Fox Valley, stay in places like Manitowoc and Sheboygan," Gregozeski said.

The Hampton tells me their normal room rates can skyrocket from 150 dollars a night to 600 dollars per night for Packers games — and the NFL Draft rates could be higher. Sadly for the people who called the Hampton already, they'll have to wait until the summer of 2024 to get a reservation.

