'One of the best things we could have there', Cambria Hotel more of a reality

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — In what has been a rather swift process — 58-feet and 122 parking spots later — Ashwaubenon Village Board approved the proposed Cambria Hotel by a narrow margin Tuesday.

Community members showed up to Tuesday's village board meeting. Some were concerned and others showed support.

The Cambria Hotel was originally proposed to be 70 feet tall but was reduced to 58 feet. 127 parking spots were also cut to 122.

Jeri Starich has been at every meeting for the hotel. She voiced her final concerns.

"In essence, the neighborhood will be taken away from the homeowners if we continue down this path," Starich said.

One business owner in Asheville Square will be forced out due to the hotel construction in that area. He still supports the project, however.

"I think with this new plan it could possibly be one of the best things that could be there," he said. "This seems like a pretty classy, a pretty good project and I'm not sure what could be better."

In the end, the Board voted 4-3 to approve this first plan for the hotel. Setting the stage for it to become a reality in the future.

Now that the height and parking spaces have been approved, the next step is to have an overall site review starting in October.

The review will look at the exterior design of the hotel, landscape and materials used for construction.

This will be a similar process as the Planning Unit Development (PUD), which only evaluated the height and number of parking spaces in this case.

Once that is approved, developers hope to have the hotel ready just a few months before the 2025 NFL Draft.