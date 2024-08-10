'Don't want us to look like a mini Las Vegas': Village opposes video boards proposal

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26 — Large outdoor video boards are currently not allowed for use in Ashwaubenon. A new ordinance proposal would allow the screens to be used in the Stadium District when adjacent roads are closed, so as not to distract drivers on the roads.



Operators of Anduzzi's Sports Club, a restaurant and bar near Lambeau Field, have a big screen on a patio adjacent to Holmgren Way, but can't use it

The operators are also building a new restaurant around the corner on Armed Forces Drive, which they hope will open in March 2025. The new establishment will include a pizzeria on the first floor, Western-themed bar on the second, and events space on the third

The village's site plan review committee and planning commission both unanimously voted against the proposal, which will now move in front of the Village Board for an official decision

The Village Board next meets Aug. 20

You may have noticed the video board at a bar on Holmgren Way near Lambeau Field — but it's never been turned on.

Some folks want to put Packers games and more on the screen, but some village officials disagree.

Anduzzi's Sports Club has had the video board for a few years.

"It's kind of a novel piece of equipment," operations officer Mac Cisar said.

And Cisar would love to show games or movies on it, and the ability to put up a similar one at his yet-to-be-named new restaurant around the corner.

"Patrons that are coming —whether it's for the Draft this football season — give them another chance to kind of experience things in a different way down here," Cisar said.

But it's not allowed in the village, because Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it would be a distraction for drivers.

Village staff presented a proposal this week to allow the big screen to be fired up only when the roads are closed, but board members are not on board.

"The roads may be closed, but if there ever is an emergency and people are staring at video boards, and they're trying to get an ambulance through or a fire truck through, it creates more confusion," Trustee Chris Atkinson said.

Two committees unanimously voted to recommend denial of the proposal.

"I just don't want us to look like a mini Las Vegas," Village President Mary Kardoskee said. "Every establishment down there will want one."

Cisar isn't giving up, with an official vote still to come, as he believes using it when the roads are closed is a good option.

"Tackling that and being able to close the road would would be an easy solution to that concern," he said. "And as we get into maybe having the chance to put it into operation, obviously, we'll look forward to working with the Village."

