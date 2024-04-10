Newcomer near Lambeau? Mixed reviews for three-story restaurant proposal

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Demolition is underway on the current structure at 789 Armed Forces Drive — making way for a new idea. The owners of Anduzzi's Sports Club chain of restaurants are proposing a three-story restaurant and bar for the site.



Project engineer Pat Skalecki and property owner Andy Szymanski pitched the idea of a multi-level restaurant with casual pizzeria-style dining on one floor, a barbecue restaurant on another, and an events space on top

The Village of Ashwaubenon's site plan review committee recommended approval of the site plan, but its plan commission recommended denial, citing concerns about parking and liquor licenses

Video shows the demolition of the current 789 Armed Forces Drive building

A potential new three-story restaurant coming to Ashwaubenon. We're at the village offices, where multiple committees considered that restaurant plan Tuesday evening.

This building on Armed Forces Drive — just a block from Lambeau Field — was a temporary home for Discover Green Bay, and is now being torn down.

The demolition is happening — but what will go in its place?

The operators of neighboring Anduzzi's Sports Club own the land.

"We're proposing a three-story concept that would have three different facilities, three different business concepts as part of that facility," said Mac Cisar, Anduzzi's Chief Operating Officer.

The group told the Ashwaubenon village site plan committee that they planning for pizzeria-type casual dining on the first floor, a sit-down barbecue restaurant on the second floor, and events space on the third.

"The existing Anduzzi's on Holmgren Way will continue to operate as is," Cisar said. "What's being proposed at 789 Armed Forces will be a different concept entirely."

The village staff has worked with the Anduzzi's group before and understands the appeal of another restaurant in the stadium district.

"They're really pushing this process to go through in a relatively quick process, so they can get underway with construction, and be here in preparation for the [NFL] Draft in 2025," Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said.

The site plan review committee recommended approval of the plan, but the plan commission recommended denial. The village board will take it up at their next meeting April 23.

Some village board members expressed concerns about parking and obtaining a liquor license — concerns the developers will address when they go in front of the board in two weeks.