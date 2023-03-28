Ashwaubenon Village Board to consider NFL Draft letters of support

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Brown County and the City of Green Bay have already pledged their commitments to provide services for an NFL Draft in Green Bay.

According to the county, its executive signed letters of support on March 13 to help bring the Draft to Green Bay for either 2025 or 2027.

Ashwaubenon could be next in line to be a Draft partner.

The Village Board is set to consider letters of support to provide services for the Draft at its meeting Tuesday night.

Those services include public safety, public works, street closures, emergency evacuation plans, among other commitments.

The documents are similar to the ones Green Bay's Common Council unanimously voted in favor of last week.

According to the village agenda, the reason municipalities have to sign off on these letters of support is so that a complete, formal bid to the NFL can be made.

Green Bay and Ashwaubenon documents say the Draft in 2025 and 2027 would take place in mid-to-late April or early May.

This story will be updated after the Village Board meeting is held.