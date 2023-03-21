City Council to vote on agreements pledging support for Green Bay to host NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Common Council is meeting on Tuesday to try and help bring the NFL Draft to Titletown.

The Council is expected to vote on agreements telling the league that the city is committed to welcoming the three-day event.

"It tells the NFL that the city is committed and we're behind this project and that we're going to be great partners when we do it," Council Vice Chair Brian Johnson said.

Green Bay has never hosted the NFL Draft. It was a finalist to host it next year, but Detroit was picked.

Now, the city is hoping to host the draft in 2025 or 2027.

In each two-page agreement, the city is pledging to help cover the costs for police, fire, emergency services, and public works, among other commitments.

Johnson says the Draft would bring up to $90 million of economic impact to the region. That equates to six Packers home games.

He says the Draft would bring an estimated 250,000 people to the area.

"We know the Packers is a slim chance to none to ever host the Super Bowl," Johnson said. "We just don't meet a lot of the metrics that they need. But, the Draft is a very viable possibility. And so, for those that think, 'gosh, this is a Hail Mary,' no, this is really possible, and it's going to happen here in Green Bay."

Johnson says Brown County has already unanimously pledged its support, and that the Village of Ashwaubenon is taking consideration later this month.

In 2026, Lambeau Field is hosting the Wisconsin Badgers-Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game.