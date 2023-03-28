Packers: Finalized bid for 2025 NFL Draft will be submitted at the end of the week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers say a finalized bid for Green Bay to host the 2025 NFL Draft will be in by the end of the week.

Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey says the Packers and Discover Green Bay are teaming up to submit the bid to the League.

The cost to put on a possible NFL Draft in Green Bay won't be cheap.

"We feel it will be somewhere in between $6 and $7 (million), at least at this point," Popkey said. "When talking an event to this scale, that's where you see those types of costs."

Popkey says the team has dedicated $1 million towards hosting the Draft.

He says other partners and sponsors are chipping in as well.

"Every community is responsible for paying for certain things that'll go into place," Popkey said.

The Stadium District Board is helping out, too.

On Monday, it voted to have 50 percent of ticket taxes from non-Packers games at Lambeau Field — including concerts, soccer games, etc. — from 2022 through 2027 to help pay for the Draft.

"Only is paid if the Packers secure the Draft," Brown County Stadium District Board Vice Chair Keith Lucius said.

Those revenue amounts are capped at $1.2 million for the Draft.

"I think it's important to strengthen the Packers' offer to increase the likelihood that Green Bay does get the NFL Draft," Lucius said.

"We know it is key to have as many parties in the community be supportive of it," Popkey said. "That shows and demonstrates that Green Bay is able to put on an event like this."

Popkey has said the Packers are focusing on the 2025 or 2027 Draft because in 2026, Lambeau Field is hosting the Badgers-Notre Dam College Football Game.

City leaders have said that if the Draft is held here, it would bring about 250,000 people, and up to $90 million to the region.

"Between '25 and '27, we're very optimistic the community will get the Draft," Popkey said.

It would be expensive to host, but the economic payoff from the three-day event would be big.