A final vote: Ashwaubenon makes official decision on video boards in Stadium District

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — Stadium District businesses hope it's third times the charm for an ordinance permitting video boards.

On Tuesday, Ashwaubenon village board members made their final vote.



Video shows Anduzzi's Sports Club and Grill addressing Ashwaubenon village board members during Tuesday's meeting.



Anduzzi's has a large video board placed in it's patio, but have not been allowed to turn it on due to safety hazards.



The village board voted to deny the ordinance, officially declaring large video boards will not be allowed in the Stadium District.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We've come today, hopefully, that a new opportunity is beginning to take hold," Andy Szymanski, owner of Anduzzi's Sports Club and Grill, said.

Located on Holmgren Way, the business has a large video board in it's front patio, but staff has not been able to turn it on for three years.

"The message remained that our video board was too large in size and there were concerns around safety hazards," Szymanski said.

A message the Ashwaubenon village board is telling other businesses in the stadium district.

In early August, we reported thatvillage staff proposed an ordinance permitting video boards to be powered on from streets that are closed to traffic.

The proposal was unanimously denied by the site plan review committee and planning commission, both citing safety concerns as the top issue.

"There's enough distractions and activity and things going on up there already," board member, Tracy Flucke, said. "I just don't think this is the place for it."

After Szymanski spoke, board members debated whether to override previous rejections and adopt the new ordinance.

Some were in support:

"If there's a worry of about an over-saturation of video boards and large TV's it can be reviewed on a case by case basis by the committee and board," Patrick Leigl, Ashwaubenon Village Attorney, said.

Others were concerned by the potential for overcrowding in the area:

"If you do allow this, you give it to one, you got to give it to everybody," Jay Krueger, a board member, said.

Chief of Public Safety Brian Uhl also added that police would be able to handle any safety concerns if the roads are closed.

Ultimately, the board decided to reject the ordinance.

Szymanksi said the video board will stay up and he's optimistic there will a time when it will be allowed to be powered on.