Petition calls for removing Xavier president following controversial firings

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An online petition with over 250 signatures is calling on local Catholic officials to "immediately terminate" Katie Heim, interim president of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Schools in Appleton.

The petition accompanies an open letter dated Nov. 27, addressed to the Xavier board of directors. The letter blasts Heim for her handling of the recent firings of Xavier's principal and superintendent.

"We believe that Ms. Heim, in collaboration with the Green Bay Diocese, grossly mishandled Mr. Mauthe’s termination (and subsequently Dr. Ravizza's)..." the letter states.

Specifically, the letter accuses Heim of failing to collaborate with fellow board members before firing principal Mike Mauthe on Nov. 14, and superintendent John Ravizza days later. The letter also says Heim engaged in "harmful and misleading character assassination" in her initial email to parents on Nov. 14, informing them of Mauthe's firing.

In the wake of the terminations, many parents have complained that no specific reason has been made public. In an email to parents sent on Nov. 22, Heim cited a complaint that resulted in Mauthe being placed on administrative leave. She said an investigation then revealed that Mauthe violated the Diocese of Green Bay's "Our Promise to Protect" policy.

Heim said Ravizza also violated policy because he did not report Mauthe.

However, no other details have been made public, including the nature of the complaint, and the specific act or acts which allegedly violated diocese policy.

The board is scheduled to meet again on Dec. 17.