St. Francis Xavier names policy fired principal violated, says superintendent now also terminated

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The St. Francis Xavier School System has released more information about the firing of Xavier High School Principal Mike Mauthe, saying the former school leader violated the Diocese of Green Bay's "Our Promise to Protect" Safe Environment Policy.

The school system now also says school's Superintendent John Ravizza has been fired as well.

In an email to parents, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System Interim President Katie Heim said Mauthe "clearly" violated the policy.

That 15-page policy, first introduced in 2002, and updated in 2019, states "The Diocese of Green Bay is committed to creating and providing safe and sacred places in our parishes, schools, and other institutions so that minors and individuals at risk will be protected from any harm, especially sexual abuse or sexual exploitation."

The letter to parents only states Mauthe violated the policy and did not make any specific claims involving minors.

NBC 26 has tried to speak with Mauthe on multiple occasions for comment this week, but did not hear back.

NBC 26 has also reached out to the school system and Diocese several times to ask specifically how Mauthe violated policy. We have not heard back from either.

Mauthe's termination was followed by an outpouring of support on social media, including hundreds of signatures on an online petition — now since taken down, at Mauthe's request — speaking to his long history as an excellent educator.

Mauthe responded with a Facebook post urging supporters to stop and let the community heal.

He wrote, in part:

“I am not a victim. I broke a policy and accept the consequence for doing so. No excuses, no caveats. During my career, I did not always maintain the proper boundaries of communication. That responsibility was mine. I need to be better, and I own my failures for any times that I’ve fallen short of who I strive to be.”

According to the letter, St. Francis Xavier School System John Ravizza has now also been fired for failing to meet reporting requirements in connection to the investigation of Mauthe.

