Outpouring of support, questions surrounding termination of Xavier High School principal

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton high school principal has spoken out online after being fired from Xavier High School last week. I’m your Appleton neighborhood reporter, Noah Cornelius, uncovering what we know so far, including details of a police investigation.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In a letter to families last week, the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System announced that Principal Mike Mauthe was no longer employed there. The Green Bay Diocese confirmed it had received a complaint and opened an investigation, though the letter did not provide specific details about the case.

Support for Mauthe quickly emerged online, including a petition asking for co-signers to appeal to the school administration. After gathering hundreds of signatures, Mauthe responded with a Facebook post urging supporters to stop and let the community heal.

He wrote, in part:

“I am not a victim. I broke a policy and accept the consequence for doing so. No excuses, no caveats. During my career, I did not always maintain the proper boundaries of communication. That responsibility was mine. I need to be better, and I own my failures for any times that I’ve fallen short of who I strive to be.”

I reached out to Mauthe to clarify which policy he violated but have not yet heard back. Attempts to contact the school for additional information have also gone unanswered.

Appleton Police confirmed they are investigating Mauthe, though they declined to provide further details at this time.

Conversations with community members highlighted widespread praise for Mauthe, including from a former Xavier student. The online petition in support of him is no longer accepting signatures following his request.