Outagamie County executive speaks out in defense of resigned Xavier schools interim president

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson expressed his support for former interim president Katie Heim. Nelson notes that Heim is his sister-in-law.

The post reads:

"It was just announced that Katie has stepped down as interim president of the Xavier High School. The issue has generated a lot of news and interest.

To those who have maligned Katie over the last few weeks, understand two things.

First, there are Catholics who practice their faith, there are Catholics who live their faith and then there is Katie Heim. I have never met anyone whose faith in Jesus Christ is more solid than that of her. (As a pastor’s kid, that’s saying something.)

Second, in her capacity as interim president, Katie was fulfilling her responsibilities and following a policy established by the Diocese of Green Bay. The only way this matter can be rectified is for the diocese to change/water down its "Our Promise to Protect policy" which is not going to happen.

Katie was unfairly scapegoated. Worse, she was hurt, perhaps permanently scarred, by the very community she serves and the church upon which she has grounded her faith and life. This is to say nothing of the fallout her daughters / my nieces have suffered – one of whom is no longer in the System. Let that sink in.

We can do better."

As NBC 26 first reported, the announcement that Heim had resigned came in a letter sent to the Xavier schools community earlier on Wednesday, Bob Ellis, Chairman of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System Board of Trustees.

Ellis addressed Heim's decision, saying, quote:

"I want to inform you that Katie Heim, who was working under a temporary contract through December 31, 2024, has elected to resign her role as Interim President of the Xavier Catholic School System early. We have accepted her resignation and thank Katie for her service to our System."

Heim's decision to resign comes after a board of trustees member, Chris Wolske, also resigned. Both decisions came after former Xavier High School Principal Mike Mauthe was fired for breaking the Green Bay Diocese's "Our Promise to Protect" policy. Days later, the school system announced former system Superintendent Dr. John Ravizza had also been fired for failing to report Mauthe's violations.

The letter to parents explaining the termination of Mauthe and Ravizza only states Mauthe violated the policy and did not make any specific claims involving minors.

Xavier parents and alumni online have expressed frustration with the firings and the explanation from the school system regarding the terminations. Petitions, a GoFundMe, and a Facebook group have been created as hundreds are voicing their support for Mauthe, Ravizza, and others affected by the recent events.

At the time of Heim's resignation, a petition had been created by members of the Xavier community calling for her "immediate removal." Now, those close to the situation tell NBC 26 that they plan to speak to the board of trustees directly at their next meeting.

The meeting will take place on December 17th at 5:30 at Xavier High School.

NBC 26 has made repeated attempts to reach the Xavier Catholic School System for comment, but we still have not heard back. NBC 26 has also reached out to the board of trustees, Heim, Ravizza, and Mauthe. We also have not heard back yet.