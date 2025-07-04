Food, drinks, tunes: Appleton Independence Day event restored

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Food, drinks and live music returned to Appleton's Independence Day celebration in Memorial Park after they were not included in 2024. NBC 26 asked attendees what they think of this year's event.

We told you Wednesday Appleton's Independence Day celebration would bring back live music, food and drinks after doing away with them last year. I'm Pari Apostolakos at Memorial Park and I heard what people think of the restored event.

Memorial Park Thursday night was dressed in all shades of red, white and blue. Some people came back after last year's stripped down celebration.

"I was a little disappointed [about last year's celebration] and then we found out that this year it was going to have a lot more things again and it's going to be more lively again so why not come out and enjoy it and see it?" Ashley Morris-Rosera said.

"Everyone was still in a great mood last year but this year just seems a little different, everyone's a little more positive," Matthew Pudlo said.

"This year it's so much better, there's a lot more open space," Jadiel Godoy said.

"A lot more people, you know what I'm saying?" Rami Khatib said.

"More girls," Jadiel Godoy said. "Last year when there was no food."

"I was kind of mad," Khatib said.

"I left early," Godoy said.

While others showed up for the first time.

"One [of my kids is] getting old enough and loves fireworks and we've never been to large ones before," Joey Berg said while holding his two children.

"My favorite [holiday] has to be Valentine's Day, but I really like this holiday now because I'm now realizing how fun it is to like, celebrate around people," Henry Rueda said.

"My mom being with me for the short weekend that we have together, it's something I've definitely been looking forward to," Cannon Binns said.

But many were looking forward to the same thing.

"The fireworks," Rueda said.

"The fireworks," Brianna Rice said.

Cities like Green Bay, Neenah, Oshkosh and other places across northeast Wisconsin have fireworks displays scheduled for Friday night.