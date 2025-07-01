2025 Independence Day celebrations across Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — There are a lot of Independence Day celebrations this year in neighborhoods across Northeast Wisconsin.

If you're trying to decide where the best place to enjoy the holiday, here's a list of some of the celebrations in your neighborhood.

Independence Day Celebration in Appleton — July 3rd, Appleton Memorial Park.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.



Fireworks on the Shore in Kewaunee — July 3rd, Lakehaven Hall.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.



— July 3rd, Lakehaven Hall. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Neenah-Menasha CommunityFest — July 3rd and 4th, various locations.

3rd of July: Parade of Lights at 9 p.m. starting on west of downtown Neenah on Main Street. 4th of July: Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at Riverside Park in Neenah and 9:50 p.m. at Jefferson Park in Menasha.



Village of Kimberly Independence Day Celebration — July 3rd, Sunset Park.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks just before 9:30 p.m.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks just before 9:30 p.m.



— July 3rd, Sunset Park. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks just before 9:30 p.m. Egg Harbor's Independence Day Celebration — July 3rd and 4th, Harbor View Park.

Festivities begin on the 3rd, with fireworks at dusk. Celebrations continue at 1:30 p.m. on the 4th with a parade running south along Hwy 42 from north end of Church Street to Hwy T.



Fire Over the Fox in Green Bay — July 4th, Ray Nitschke Bridge, City Deck, Leicht Memorial Park and Neville Public Museum grounds.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.



4th of July Celebration in Waupaca — July 4th, South Park, City of Waupaca.

A parade on Main Street kicks off at 10 a.m., fireworks at South Park at 9:30 p.m.

A parade on Main Street kicks off at 10 a.m., fireworks at South Park at 9:30 p.m.



4th on the Shore in Manitowoc — July 4th, Manitowoc Lakefront, multiple locations.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade. Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade. Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.



4th of July in Baileys Harbor — July 4th, throughout Baileys Harbor.

Parade begins at 10 a.m. Fireworks at dusk from Anclam Park.

Parade begins at 10 a.m. Fireworks at dusk from Anclam Park.



Celebrate Bonduel 4th of July — July 4th, Village Park.

Parade starts at 11 a.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Parade starts at 11 a.m. Fireworks at dusk.



Light up the Lake in Green Lake — Deacon Mills Park.

Festivities on Friday begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 306. Fireworks at dusk.

Festivities on Friday begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 306. Fireworks at dusk.



Gillett 4th of July — July 4th, Zippel Park.

Parade at 2p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Parade at 2p.m. Fireworks at dusk.



City of New London 4th of July celebration — July 4th, Hatten Park.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.



Two Rivers Fireworks — July 4th, Walsh Field.

Activities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Activities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.



Festival Foods Fireworks at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac — July 4th, Lakeside Park.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.



4th of July celebration at Menominee Park — Menominee Park in Oshkosh.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a food truck rally. Fireworks at dusk.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a food truck rally. Fireworks at dusk.

Winneconne Fireworks Display — July 4th, Winneconne, all over the Wolf River.

Daytime display at 2:00 p.m. Evening display at 9:45 p.m.

Do you know of any events or activities that are missing from this list? Email them to us at news@nbc26.com for a chance to have them featured.