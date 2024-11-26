Fired Appleton catholic school system superintendent says termination 'unjustified'

An Appleton Catholic schools superintendent who was fired now says his termination was "unjustified."

Dr. John Ravizza sent an email Tuesday to NBC 26 Appleton neighborhood reporter Noah Cornelius, saying:

"Recent decisions made within the Xavier System are unfortunate. I followed policy and procedure in all matters, and the decision to terminate me is unjustified.



Until this matter is settled, I will not be discussing any further details." Dr. John Ravizza

In an email to parents, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System said it fired Ravizza for failing to meet reporting requirements in connection to an investigation with former high school principal Mike Mauthe, who has also been fired.

In that same letter, the school system said Mauthe violated the Diocese of Green Bay's "Our Promise to Protect" Safe Environment Policy.

That 15-page policy, first introduced in 2002, and updated in 2019, states "The Diocese of Green Bay is committed to creating and providing safe and sacred places in our parishes, schools, and other institutions so that minors and individuals at risk will be protected from any harm, especially sexual abuse or sexual exploitation."

The letter to parents only states Mauthe violated the policy and did not make any specific claims involving minors.

Mauthe's termination was followed by an outpouring of support on social media, including hundreds of signatures on an online petition — now since taken down, at Mauthe's request — speaking to his long history as an excellent educator.

Mauthe responded with a Facebook post urging supporters to stop and let the community heal.

He wrote, in part: