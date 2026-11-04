APPLETON (NBC 26) — Loud engines, squealing tires and unnecessary vehicle noise have been a persistent concern along College Avenue in downtown Appleton. Now, city leaders are considering tougher penalties for drivers who intentionally contribute to the problem.

The proposal comes after years of complaints and previous efforts to reduce vehicle noise downtown, including increased police enforcement.

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Appleton considers higher fines for loud vehicles as College Avenue noise complaints continue

For Kara Manuel, owner of Lillians of Appleton, the noise is something she has grown accustomed to hearing outside her downtown business.

"It's probably every day, all the time," Manuel said. "We tend to see it later in the afternoon and into the evenings."

And while Manuel doesn't believe the noise directly impacts her business, she says customers certainly notice it.

"You know, especially if we're in the store, and all of a sudden, a really loud car goes by," Manuel said. "Everybody's like, oh, my gosh."

She says motorcycles are particularly noticeable during the summer, while loud cars and music become more common during other times of the year.

Manuel believes some drivers intentionally make their vehicles louder downtown because the sound echoes off surrounding buildings.

Police increase enforcement, but concerns remain

Appleton police have already stepped up enforcement in an effort to address the issue.

According to Appleton Police Department data, officers recorded 111 warnings and citations across several traffic violation categories in September, compared to 71 in August.

That represents an increase of approximately 56%.

However, the increase in enforcement actions doesn't necessarily mean more drivers were violating the law.

The September numbers followed two periods of targeted enforcement, Sept. 2–6 and Sept. 9–12, when additional officers were assigned to East College Avenue to focus on vehicle noise.

Those efforts relied on overtime, making them difficult to sustain year-round. Police have indicated they plan to explore additional focused enforcement efforts in the spring.

But even with additional enforcement, the noise complaints have continued.

Appleton Alderperson Vered Meltzer says that raises questions about whether enforcement alone is enough.

"If enforcement increasing doesn't solve the problem, then maybe it's a deterrent issue," Meltzer said.

How much could drivers pay under the proposal?

Meltzer and fellow Alderperson Alex Schultz introduced a resolution that would increase penalties for specific types of intentional vehicle noise.

Under the proposed three-tier penalty structure, drivers could face:



First offense: $250

Second offense: $400

Third offense: $800

The escalating penalties would apply to repeat violations within a 12-month period.

Meltzer says the goal is to discourage drivers from repeatedly engaging in disruptive behavior, particularly those who may not be deterred by a smaller fine.

"Adding a 3rd tier so that if somebody were a consistent repeat violator, that on that 3rd time they get hit with something very, very heavy," Meltzer said.

The resolution has already gone through multiple discussions and revisions.

Meltzer originally introduced significantly higher penalties, including $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second.

However, council members raised concerns about those amounts, leading to additional committee discussions and a revised three-tier proposal.

What kind of vehicle noise would be penalized?

Meltzer emphasizes that the proposed increases would not apply to every loud vehicle traveling through Appleton.

Instead, they would target specific behavior covered under Appleton Municipal Code Section 12-80(h).

"So this is intentional, unnecessary engine revving and tire squealing and throwing gravel," Meltzer said.

That distinction is important.

The proposal is not aimed at ordinary traffic noise or vehicles with loud or defective mufflers, which are addressed through other regulations.

Instead, it focuses on drivers who deliberately create unnecessary disturbances through their actions behind the wheel.

According to police enforcement data from April through September, officers issued a combined 22 warnings and citations under the specific ordinance targeted by the proposal.

Will higher fines make a difference?

For downtown business owners like Manuel, the hope is that the possibility of a larger ticket will encourage drivers to reconsider their behavior.

"If I was one of those people that was doing that, it would make me think, you know, do I really want to have a $400, $800 ticket?" Manuel said.

Meltzer shares that hope, saying the city wants the penalties to serve as a meaningful deterrent rather than simply another consequence drivers are willing to accept.

He hopes that even publicizing the increased fines could encourage drivers to stop intentionally revving their engines and squealing their tires.

For Manuel, who hears the noise outside her business nearly every day, the proposal represents another opportunity to address a problem downtown businesses and visitors have been dealing with for years.

The Appleton Common Council is scheduled to consider the proposed penalty increases at its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

If approved, the changes would establish higher fines for intentional, unnecessary vehicle noise, with the largest penalties reserved for repeat offenders.

The council's decision will determine whether higher fines become the city's next step in its ongoing effort to quiet College Avenue.