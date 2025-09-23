APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the past few weeks, tensions have been rising over vehicle noise on College Avenue in downtown Appleton. The city has announced new measures to address the growing concerns from residents about loud cars and motorcycles.

Appleton partners with 'Stop the Noise' group to combat vehicle noise complaints on College Avenue

It's not uncommon for Appleton residents to notice the volume in downtown. William Beaudoin, an Appleton resident, experienced this firsthand.

"I was here yesterday and it was crazy loud... people were racing up and down on their motorcycles and hot rods," Beaudoin said.

Now a group is getting together aiming to limit the amount of noisy cars and motorcycles that drive through Appleton.

"A lot of people don't want to hear that, they may be working second or third shift and want to sleep," Beaudoin said.

The group is called "Stop the Noise Appleton," with hundreds of followers and led by three alderpersons. On Wednesday, the city announced they're working with the group to decrease noise pollution on College Avenue.

New actions include increased police patrols, stronger enforcement of noise ordinances and a new online reporting tool people can use to help identify loud drivers. The tool can be found here.

The extent of the response has some concerned. Jonny Bradle owns Bradle's Auto Spa and says driving his car down College Avenue is something his parents have been doing since the 70s.

"Some people find it obnoxious. Some people like it," Bradle said.

"I do understand the people that live there, the loud noise, again if someone was driving a loud vehicle intentionally trying to be heard, it's a lot different driving through with a loud exhaust, trying to be respectful, there is that difference," Bradle said.

While the city takes actions to limit noise in Appleton, car enthusiasts like Bradle hope for a middle ground, where car lovers can enjoy their cars while residents don't feel the noise is excessive.

Stop the Noise Appleton is inviting the public to give comments and discuss what else can and should be done at a forum at the Appleton library on October 22.