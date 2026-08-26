APPLETON (NBC 26) — If you live, shop, or visit downtown Appleton, odds are you've heard it — the loud, some say excessive, sounds of vehicles racing by.

City leaders and more than 20 neighbors met Wednesday morning to discuss a plan for the city to start measuring how loud and how often excessive noise erupts in the downtown district.

Watch the broadcast story here:

Downtown Appleton noise debate continues over data collection

The proposal was introduced by Alderperson Martyn Smith, who represents neighbors who live downtown. Smith argues the city should begin collecting sound data to better respond to the constant complaints the city receives.

"What does success actually look like? That's exactly the type of question that could be answered with better data," Smith said.

For over two hours, Mayor Woodford, Police Chief Olsen, and two Appleton committees debated the issue, ultimately deciding collecting data isn't necessary to solve the problem.

City leaders say they already know downtown is loud, when it's loud, and for the most part, why.

"Motorists want to be seen and heard in downtown Appleton, the buildings provide this acoustic drama," Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director of Downtown Appleton Inc., said.

City leaders also pointed out that data collection and enforcement of new noise guidelines would come with a cost, especially for the Appleton Police Department, whose resources are already stretched thin.

As budget discussions start this fall, there will be more opportunities for excessive noise to be addressed.