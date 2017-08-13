Shoppers use extra caution at downtown farmer's market

The Brown County Health Department blames peas sold at the market back in July for an outbreak of Salmonella Thompson. Four people in Brown County got sick, and at least one other in Fond du Lac County.
"It did make me kind of skeptical like okay, what are we buying, but we still came anyway to check it out,” Murphy said.
Word of the outbreak was also hard for vendors, many of which make a living at the Saturday downtown market.
"At first I thought it would affect the crowd, but it really don't seem to be affecting the crowd."
Don Spoher was just one of the farmers sharing the concern. His booth was still full throughout the morning, with people snatching up his crops.
"At least they’re not just abandoning the farmer's markets. They just take it in stride and go from here,” he said.