Shoppers use extra caution at downtown farmer's market

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Shoppers at Green Bay’s farmer's market used a little extra caution Saturday, after news of a salmonella outbreak less than 24 hours earlier.

"It was kind of strange, I've never heard of anyone else getting sick before from a farmer's market,” said shopper Meghan Murphy.

The Brown County Health Department blames peas sold at the market back in July for an outbreak of Salmonella Thompson. Four people in Brown County got sick, and at least one other in Fond du Lac County.

"It did make me kind of skeptical like okay, what are we buying, but we still came anyway to check it out,” Murphy said.

Word of the outbreak was also hard for vendors, many of which make a living at the Saturday downtown market.

"At first I thought it would affect the crowd, but it really don't seem to be affecting the crowd."

Don Spoher was just one of the farmers sharing the concern. His booth was still full throughout the morning, with people snatching up his crops.

"At least they’re not just abandoning the farmer's markets. They just take it in stride and go from here,” he said.

One farmer told NBC26 if you're worried about buying fresh produce, the best thing to do is ask the farmer about their growing process. He said that could ease some concerns."

"A lot of these farmers are really careful and cognizant of what they're doing, they know that there's bacteria everywhere,” said farmer, Andrew Adamski.

Despite an ongoing investigation from the Health Department, some shoppers say they trust their local farmers.

"It's been going on for a long time and we come every week and we still will try it and see how it goes,” Murphy said.

The health department says it's investigating to find out which vendor sold the peas in July.

Downtown Green Bay Inc, the organization which runs the market, says all of the vendors are licensed to sell food.