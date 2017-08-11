Health officials: Peas bought at farmers markets caused Salmonella outbreak

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has found that seven cases of salmonellosis affecting people in four counties, including Brown and Fond du Lac, are related to fresh shelled peas bought at farmers markets.
The seven people were all infected with the same strain of Salmonella after reportedly eating the loose peas bought from farmers markets in Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac on Saturday, July 22.
The investigation into the source of the peas is ongoing.
To protect you and your family from problems like Salmonella, the Wisconsin DHS offers the following suggestions:
Thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating
Store perishable fresh fruits and vegetables in a clean refrigerator at a temperature of 40 degrees or below
Refrigerate all produce that is purchased pre-cut or peeled
Never prepare food for others if you have diarrhea or vomiting
Report suspected food poisoning to your local health department
Salmonellosis is caused by Salmonella bacteria spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals, according to DHS.
Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever and vomiting that lasts for several days, DHS said.