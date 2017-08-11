Health officials: Peas bought at farmers markets caused Salmonella outbreak

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has found that seven cases of salmonellosis affecting people in four counties, including Brown and Fond du Lac, are related to fresh shelled peas bought at farmers markets.

The seven people were all infected with the same strain of Salmonella after reportedly eating the loose peas bought from farmers markets in Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac on Saturday, July 22.

The investigation into the source of the peas is ongoing.

Anyone who purchased already shelled, or loose, peas from July 19-August 5 from one of these farmers markets is advised to throw them away, even if they have been frozen:

Dane County Farmers Market in Madison located on the capital square (Saturdays) or Martin Luther King Blvd (Wednesdays)

Downtown Green Bay Farmers Market (Saturdays)

Fond du Lac Farmers Market (Saturdays) in downtown Fond du Lac

This does not include peas bought still in their pod or shell, or peas purchased at other farmers market locations.

The peas suspected of causing the Salmonella cases are no longer being sold.

To protect you and your family from problems like Salmonella, the Wisconsin DHS offers the following suggestions:

Thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating

Store perishable fresh fruits and vegetables in a clean refrigerator at a temperature of 40 degrees or below

Refrigerate all produce that is purchased pre-cut or peeled

Never prepare food for others if you have diarrhea or vomiting

Report suspected food poisoning to your local health department

Salmonellosis is caused by Salmonella bacteria spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals, according to DHS.

Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever and vomiting that lasts for several days, DHS said.