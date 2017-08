Green Bay - The Green Bay police department is investigating an overnight shooting. They were called to a local hospital at about 1:30 this morning for a report of a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Browning Road on the city's east side. The victim was treated for a single gunshot wound to the upper body, that was non-life threatening. Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. They are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact them.