Green Bay - The Green Bay City Council fails to over ride the Mayor's veto for a new Colburn Park pool.

Last month aldermen voted to approve the funding to rebuild it. A construction bid came in more than $2 million over budget

The mayor used his veto pen, saying the project was too expensive.

"We tried our hardest, and.. our hardest wasn't good enough," said an emotional Olivia Crooks after the vote.

Crooks was 12 when she started the "Friends of Colburn Park Pool" group, which rallied and fundraised for the project for years. Crooks says she's about to turn 18, and tonight's vote was difficult to bear.

"And, I'm just really sad about that," said Crooks, wiping away tears. "But I'm just really proud of the group that we started, and the relationships that we made, and all the efforts that we accomplished."

After the vote, Mayor Schmitt says it's time to sit down and figure out a solid plan with the Parks Department.

"I think that this never really got going in the right direction," said Schmitt. "I think if we can take this back as a parks department--as a city--I'm confident we can do something that's fiscally responsible, and supports the neighborhood."

Officials say the pool is budgeted to operate "as is" this summer.

Supporters of the project, including alderman Chris Wery, say project donors may sue the city if a new pool isn't built.

“I need to make some phonecalls," added Schmitt. "I want to explain to the donors the process, and that we are committed to a facility. I know these are good people, and I do think that we need to talk to them more, instead of get them all worked up.”