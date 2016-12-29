Mayor Schmitt vetoes additional bonding for Colburn Park Pool

GREEN BAY, Wis. - On December 20, city leaders voted to approve renovations to a popular Green Bay pool, even though the project came in $2.3 million over budget.

At that time, alderpersons agreed to use bonds to cover the additional costs.

On December 28, Mayor Schmitt announced that he has issued a veto for additional bonding through the City Council for the Colburn Pool.

"I have always supported a neighborhood aquatic facility using $3.5 million dollars of taxpayer money," Mayor Schmitt said. "However, the additional bonding and operating costs the Council approved on December 20th are not necessary, nor fiscally responsible at this time."

Mayor Schmitt is expected to offer further comments on his decision this afternoon.

NBC26 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.