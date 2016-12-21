GREEN BAY, WI -- After a years-long fight, city leaders have voted to approve renovations to a popular Green Bay pool.

In a 7-5 vote, the City Council decided to approve plans for the Colburn Pool Tuesday night.

Last year, Green Bay leaders agreed to cover up to $3.5 million to help rebuild the aging, leaking Olympic-sized pool if pool supporters could raise $1 million.

For supporters of the Colburn Pool restoration project, tonight's vote is huge.

"I wanted to help save this pool that was a part of my childhood, and a part of the community," says Olivia Crooks, who started the group 'Friends of Colburn Pool' when she was 12 years old. She's now 17. "I just couldn't let it slip out of my hands. I just couldn't let it go. And, so I just had to do something in order to save this pool, and tonight my dreams came true."

Miron construction will be in charge of the project. The bid for the project still came in $2.3 million over budget, but alderpersons have agreed to use bonds to cover it.

They're hoping to begin construction this spring.