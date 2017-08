GREEN BAY, Wis. - More than two decades after Tom Monfils was murdered at a Green Bay paper mill, a new book has been released about the convicted killers and their next steps to get out of prison.

The author of the book, titled Reclaiming Lives: Pursuing Justice for Six Innocent Men, said she believes she's standing up for what's right.

"I was in disbelief that there could be innocent people in prison and I couldn't stand back and just let it happen," said author Joan Trepa.

One of the men convicted, Keith Kutska, is taking his case through the courts. The next step for him is the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kutska and five others, known as the "Monfils 6," were convicted of the 1992 murder of Tom Monfils, their co-worker at a Green Bay paper plant. Monfils' body was found in a paper vat. Kutska is currently serving a life sentence.

Another one of the convicted men has been released.