'Monfils 6' convicted murderer asking U.S. Supreme Court to look at case

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A convicted murderer in the "Monfils 6" case has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to look at his case.

Keith Kutska filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" in May. This means Kutska is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal from a lower court.

On May 31, the State of Wisconsin filed a "waiver of right to respond," essentially saying it is not going to file a response to Kutska's petition.

Kutska and five others, known as the "Monfils 6," were convicted of the 1992 murder of Tom Monfils, their co-worker at a Green Bay paper plant. Monfils' body was found in a paper vat. Kutska is currently serving a life sentence.

Kutska was denied a new trial in December 2016. A Wisconsin appeals court stated he had not established newly discovered evidence.

A response from the U.S. Supreme Court is due by June 26, 2017.