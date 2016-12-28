WGBA
Wisconsin appeals court denies new trial for one of "Monfils 6"
Court says Kutska didn't establish new evidence
NBC26 Staff
3:51 PM, Dec 28, 2016
5:33 PM, Dec 28, 2016
A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a
decision by a lower court
to deny a new trial to one of the men known as the "Monfils 6."
The ruling states Keith Kutska has not established newly discovered evidence, or "ineffective assistance of counsel."
Kutska was
one of six men convicted of killing Tom Monfils
, whose body was found in a paper vat at a former Green Bay paper mill.
