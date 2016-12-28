Wisconsin appeals court denies new trial for one of "Monfils 6"

Court says Kutska didn't establish new evidence

NBC26 Staff
3:51 PM, Dec 28, 2016
5:33 PM, Dec 28, 2016

NBC26 Live at 5:00

WGBA
A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a decision by a lower court to deny a new trial to one of the men known as the "Monfils 6."
 
The ruling states Keith Kutska has not established newly discovered evidence, or "ineffective assistance of counsel."
 
Kutska was one of six men convicted of killing Tom Monfils, whose body was found in a paper vat at a former Green Bay paper mill. 
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top