Two teens arrested in connection to Oshkosh shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a July 27 shooting in Oshkosh, police said Wednesday.

Daniel Billings, 19, of Oshkosh was wanted on multiple charges related to the shooting on Hobbs Avenue last month.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the shooting.

An anonymous tip led police to an apartment on the 2200 block of Bowen St. where Billings was staying. He was taken into custody without incident, officers said.

He was arrested for felony first degree reckless injury and armed burglary, both as party to a crime.

The 18-year-old was arrested for attempted first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was found in the 800 block of Merritt Avenue and arrested, police said.

Both men were taken to jail.