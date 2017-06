HOWARD, Wis -

Fire crews responded to Maywood Avenue in the Village of Howard for a report of an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival firefighters found an unattached garage engulfed in flames. According to the Howard Fire Department the wind-driven flames spread to the home and to the neighbors garage.

"The combination of high winds and temperatures always present significant challenges for firefighters," said Don Phillips, Howard Fire Chief. Firefighters described the flames as nearly horizontal and said the winds eventually pushed the fire to the neighbors home.

No one was injured but nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the explosion and fire.

One of the homes and two garages are considered a total loss, a second home suffering extensive damage.

The Howard Fire Department was assisted from Suamico, Pulaski, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Green Bay, Howard Police, County Rescue and other aid companies.