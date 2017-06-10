Motorcyclist dies in I-41 northbound crash near Town of Vandenbroek

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, Wis. - The Outagame County Sheriff's Department believes speed and alcohol contributed to a crash that killed a 34-year-old motorcyclist Friday night on I-41.

On Friday just before 10:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on I-41 northbound near Rose Hill Road in the Town of Vandenbroek.

The 34-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling on I-41 and struck the back of an enclosed utility trailer towed by a van, the sheriff's department said.

The motorcycle then rolled several times before coming to a rest in the median. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the van and his 17-year-old passenger were not injured, deputies said.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Dept. was assisted by Town of Vandenbroek Fire Dept., Kaukauna Ambulance, Kaukauna Police Dept., Fox Valley Metro Police Dept., and WI State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.