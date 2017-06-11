Kayakers rescued on Lake Winnebago

Oshkosh, Wis - After rescuing two people on a capsized boat, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to a second water rescue Saturday.

The Sheriff's Department says two kayakers needed help along the west shore of Lake Winnebago near Monkey Island. A 34-year-old man was in the water after his kayak capsized. A 37-year-old woman was able to call 911 for help.

Deputies say a man nearby was able to use his personal boat to get the two kayakers out of the water just before the Winnebago County Marine Units arrived. Both kayakers were evaluated on shore and declined medical transport.

Earlier in the day, The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to Lake Winneconne for a report of a capsized boat. Two people were rescued from the water and taken to shore. They were evaluated by the Oshkosh Fire Department Paramedics and released.

Due to conditions, the boat remains on Lake Winneconne and is labeled with an orange marker to alert boating traffic.