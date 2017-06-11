MARATHON COUNTY , Wis. - UPDATE:

The Amber Alert has been lifted for a missing 8-year-old boy in Marathon County .

The County Sheriff’s Department said Jaiden Hunt, who went missing Saturday, is safe, and his father Jaime C Hunt was taken into custody.

Ryan Hillman, the department’s 9-11 supervisor, said Jamie Hunt was arrested at a residence nearby where he lives and Jaiden was being safely returned to his mother.

Natasha Clark, a former library assistant who knew the boy, said she received the Amber alert and was worried. She said Jaiden was a “sweet boy” and the kidnapping concerned her.

"It reminds me to hold your little ones closer at night and really just be attentive,” said Clark. “Watch what you're doing. I don't know exactly how he was taken, but it's scary and it makes you think, 'what if this happened to me?' “

Hillman said someone alerted them to Jaime Hunt’s location.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Jaiden C. Hunt. He was abducted in Knowlton, Wisconsin.

Authorities believe Jaiden is with his father, Jamie Hunt, 34, who was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt with an image of a game controller and the words "play me."

They are believed to be traveling in a Purple 2004 Chrysler Town and Country with a Wisconsin license plate of 139-YNU. It has Star Wars Storm Troopers stickers in the driver's side rear window, and white paint transfer on the driver's side from the front bumper to the rear door, authorities said.

Jaiden is described as 4-feet tall and weighing 45 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

Jamie Hunt is armed, according to officers.

The car below is an example of a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country. This is not a picture of their car, just an example of what their car make and model looks like.