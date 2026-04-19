Some roads in Fremont are now exit only, county says

FREMONT (NBC 26) — Roads north of Highway 110 and west of the Wolf River in Fremont are now exit only as the village continues to deal with record flooding, Waupaca County officials say.

The map below shows the closures as of 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Waupaca County/Facebook

Exceptions to the "exit only" rule may may be made. Neighbors can reach out to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at 715-258-4466 and request to speak to Fremont Operations.

Amid flooding in the village, Waupaca County recommended evacuation on Saturday. Gov. Evers visited Saturday to survey the damage.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S REPORT FROM SATURDAY HERE: