FREMONT (NBC 26) — At the Fremont town hall, sandbagging took place Saturday at the third different location this week due to flooding in the community.

Emily Lohgrin of Fremont says she has been fortunate with the flooding, but others haven't been so lucky.

"In our backyard you see what looks like a normal day," Lohgrin said. "And, you look in our front yard and the complete opposite side of the river is submerged."

Governor Tony Evers stopped in to examine the damage and the flood prevention effort.

Evers said the spirit and resilience of the people of Fremont has been incredible.

"I just talked to a guy, and he said he had water in his house up to here," Evers said with a gesture. "His house is absolutely destroyed. Instead of complaining about it, he comes here and shovels sand into bags."

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Fremont continues battling floodwaters after visit from Governor Evers

Back in the town of Fremont, the Blue Top Resort and Campground sits completely flooded—but the owner Reid Raschke was not at the campground. He was in town, helping in any way he could.

"There's other people in way lower lands that were in way bigger trouble than I was about to be in with their houses and families," Raschke said. "So, I kind of dedicated my efforts there."

Raschke says while his campground may be flooded, there is still hope for other people in town.

"There's a few people still fighting, and they are winning," Raschke stated, "which is great to see it's worth our efforts."

Neighbors sandbagging said they were thrilled with the turnout from the community. They also said that they anticipate the flood waters near Fremont will crest early next week.

