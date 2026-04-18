Fremont recommends evacuation as some floodwaters rise higher than a foot

FREMONT (NBC 26) — The Village of Fremont is recommending evacuation as floodwaters rise and some streets now have more than a foot of standing water, according to an update posted on Facebook Saturday morning.

"This is precautionary but a serious measure for your safety," the post said. "Road access may become limited or unsafe due to rising water with little warning."

Streets highlighted in red on the map below have a foot or more of water as of 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Village of Fremont/Facebook

New London, Shiocton and some other communities along the Wolf River issued evacuation notices earlier this week.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Most of northeast Wisconsin missed out on the heaviest of Friday's storms, and there is minimal rain in the forecast over the next week.

Watch chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland's latest forecast here: