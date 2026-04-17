SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — The Village of Shiocton is under an evacuation order as water from the Wolf River continues to rise, closing nearly every street.

"People are not to enter the village limits," Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson made clear Thursday.

State Patrol is restricting non-emergency entry to Shiocton, as officials say vehicle wake on flooded roads is displacing water toward neighbors' homes.

"If you need to be there, go really slow," advised Village of Shiocton Police Chief Sara Knapp.

The Wolf River is expected to crest Friday. "At that point, it's going to be well over 15 feet, and it will take several days for it to go down," Nelson explained.

Shiocton resident Bryce Jens evacuated Wednesday, but he has made trips into the village since then to protect his home from the flood.

"I'd say it's been pretty hectic," Jens said. "As of right now, the water has crept up to our garage."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Police limit village entry as Wolf River rises

Residents still in their homes may be without some conveniences. Gas was shut off village-wide Wednesday.

"Power's still on, and we're hoping it will stay on," Knapp stated.

Police officers are patrolling the area to monitor the scene and keep homes safe from crime during the flood.

"Everyone's taking their part of some sorts to keep this village safe and sound and protected while this is going on," noted Knapp.

Evacuated village residents can take shelter with the American Red Cross at the Washington Center Gym in New London or the Black Creek Community Center.