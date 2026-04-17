NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Flooding and road closures cover most of New London, making it difficult for people to reach the grocery store and pickup essential medications.



Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has the latest information on New London road closures on their Facebook page

Road and business closures are making it difficult for residents to get groceries and essential medications.

The National Weather Service says New London is seeing historic flooding.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We have gotten very strong in the last few days," Anna Petit, a New London resident, says.

As the rivers in New London rise, Petit and her neighbors are braving the storm.

"Deal with it the best we can," she says.

They say they weren’t prepared for this much water.

“We didn’t know anything like this was going to happen," Wendy Femal says. "We have no hot water in our building today.”

Now, most local stores are closed or impossible to get to. Petit says she's a bit worried about running out of supplies, but the community will come together if it does come to that.

"I think everyone out here helps everybody else," she says. "It really makes me happy to see how people in New London have come together to help each other out."

Petit says she hasn't been able to pick up her medication from the local pharmacy.

“So I sit here, and I go, 'what do I do?"

She’s lived here for nearly 50 years, and hasn’t seen this much water in decades.

It's something reiterated by National Weather Service data.

“We have record setting flooding," Jason Alumbaugh with the Green Bay National Weather Service says. "It looks like the river in New London probably will crest more like Sunday into Monday.”

WATCH THE BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Only one way in and out of New London, as police close most roads

Currently, there’s only one way in and out of New London

“The routes we reserved and set in place for emergency operations, we’ve had to close," Zac Van Asten with Waupaca County Emergency Management, says. "If you don’t need to be here and you don’t need to be coming through the area, please don’t.”

Meanwhile, Femal and Petit say they're staying positive.

“We’re hanging in there," Femal says. "I'm pretty strong. We gotta be, that’s what New London is.”

The emergency shelter for New London is now at Hortonville High School. Pets are not allowed in the shelter.

