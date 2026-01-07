Icy roads affecting salters and drivers alike

TOWN OF CLAYTON (NBC 26) — Across the area icy conditions made commutes tough on Tuesday.

West of Neenah, the Town of Clayton sent four trucks out early to salt the roads, but they ran into some unexpected elements.

"We weren't prepared for at 5 o'clock, or 5:15, when the fog rolled in and the rain rolled in and the ice covered the roads," said Clayton Administrator Kelly Wisnefske.

"We had some sliding," she said. "We did have two of the trucks gets stuck but once we were able to apply salt to the tires, they were able to drive out."

Brian Smith lives in nearby Larsen and owns a body shop called 1 Stop Shop. He said some of the roads appeared more manageable than others.

"They try to hit the main areas where people are commuting into town and the side roads seem like they get done last," said Smith.

Even though the town's population is small, Wisnefske says there's a lot of ground for the trucks to cover.

"We're 151 lane miles for the Town of Clayton, so 76 square miles," she said. "We have a lot of roads to handle for such a small community."

And to help treat those roads, Wisnefske is asking for the public's help.

"Slow down. Don't go out if you don't have to," she said. "With this kind of event it's so important that people stay home and stay safe so we can get out there and try to make sure the roads are safe for when they do go out."

Wisnefske also said their trucks are already fueled and loaded with salt in preparation for this coming weekend.