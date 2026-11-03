Two Rivers terminates Flock Safety contract

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers City Council Monday voted unanimously to terminate the city's contract with Flock Safety, joining several northeast Wisconsin communities that have moved away from the company's automated license plate reader cameras.

The council ordered the city's Flock cameras to remain covered until they are removed.

Two Rivers had already stopped using and deactivated its Flock cameras in September, but the city remained under contract with the company. The city also ordered the removal of data-sharing capabilities at that time.

"It's just wasted money when we are not using it as it is originally intended," Police Chief Ben Meinnert, now also the acting city manager, said at Monday's meeting.

Chief Meinnert said he believes strategically placed cameras can still be useful to law enforcement, but he is cautious about entering another contract until the city receives federal guidance.

Two Rivers is just the latest Northeast Wisconsin community to move away from Flock.

Over the past several months, NBC 26 has reported that Appleton, Oshkosh, Grand Chute and Kaukauna had all ended or declined to renew contracts with Flock.

Last month, Appleton became the first city in Wisconsin to ban broad usage of all automatic license plate readers, with some exceptions.

Neighbors and leaders in several cities have expressed concerns surrounding privacy, civil liberties and the sharing of information collected by the cameras.