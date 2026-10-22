Appleton Common Council votes to ban broad usage of automatic license plate readers, with some exceptions

APPLETON (NBC 26) — After months of residents repeatedly calling on city leaders to restrict automatic license plate readers, the Appleton Common Council voted Wednesday night to sharply limit the city’s use of the technology.

The council approved the resolution 11-1.

The measure prohibits the city from acquiring, installing, operating, using or funding automatic license plate readers, commonly known as ALPRs, except for several limited purposes. Under the resolution, the technology can still be used for parking enforcement, controlling access to restricted areas that are not open to the public and regulating commercial vehicles at weigh stations.

The resolution also places restrictions on data collected under those exceptions. ALPR data may only be generated, stored or shared for the purposes outlined in the resolution and generally cannot be preserved for more than 30 days, unless a longer period is required by state law or other applicable law.

Fourteen people spoke before the council Wednesday night, all in favor of the restrictions.

“You guys have a chance to do something historic today,” Appleton resident Jordan Hansen told council members before the vote.

The vote follows months of debate in Appleton and across the Fox Cities over the technology and concerns surrounding privacy, civil liberties and the sharing of information collected by the cameras.

Appleton previously stopped using Flock cameras over the summer. The resolution approved Wednesday goes beyond the city’s relationship with a specific company by restricting the city’s use of ALPR technology more broadly.

“This issue is bigger than Flock,” Appleton resident Cari Tetzlaff told the council.

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Appleton Common Council bans broad usage of automatic license plate readers

ALPR systems capture images of vehicle license plates and convert them into computer-readable data, according to the resolution. The measure cites concerns about surveillance, possible misuse of the technology, data stored on private vendors’ platforms and the ability of interconnected ALPR systems to allow law enforcement agencies to monitor vehicles beyond the jurisdiction where an incident occurred.

The resolution also cites the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable searches and seizures and argues that the privacy, civil liberties, misuse and public records concerns associated with ALPR technology outweigh the need for the city’s continued use of the systems.

Alderperson Adrian Stancil-Martin, who represents District 11, introduced the resolution Oct. 7. Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Stancil-Martin told NBC 26 that the proposal was driven by residents who had repeatedly raised concerns about the technology.

“Truly this comes down to community outreach, this comes down to the folks who have shown up again and again and again asking us for this,” Stancil-Martin said. “This would not be on the table if not for everyone showing up.”

Stancil-Martin said concerns extend beyond how Appleton itself might use the technology.

“I think they have been used in harmful ways many, many times that we know of,” Stancil-Martin said. “I do not trust the companies. I don't trust the bad actors who may have access to these companies and this data.”

The resolution itself argues that interconnected ALPR systems can allow agencies to investigate or monitor vehicles and individuals outside the jurisdiction where an underlying incident occurred. It also raises concerns about people who are not suspected of wrongdoing being captured by surveillance systems.

For residents who spent months pushing city leaders to act, Wednesday’s vote marked the culmination of that effort.

“Everybody with one voice is saying we don't want warrantless surveillance, we don't want AI data tracking and collection in public places,” Hansen said.

The ALPR restrictions do not end Appleton’s broader discussion over surveillance technology. Alderpersons are continuing to work through a separate proposal that would establish guardrails surrounding the city’s use of mass surveillance technology more broadly.