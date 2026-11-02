Two Rivers City Manager booked on disorderly conduct, battery allegations

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell was arrested Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery under a domestic violence designation, according to Manitowoc police and jail records.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Kordell was arrested Sunday by Manitowoc police.

In a press release, Manitowoc Police said they were called to a home just after 2 p.m. Sunday for reports of a "family trouble call." After an investigation, police said Kordell was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery, both under the domestic violence modifier.

Jail records show he was booked just before 5 p.m. and bonded out at around 9:30 p.m. the same day.

As of Monday morning, no formal charges had been filed, according to online court records.

Kordell was placed on paid temporary leave earlier in October, according to his representatives.