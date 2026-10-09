Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell on leave

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The city manager for the City of Two Rivers is on paid, temporary leave, his representatives confirmed to NBC 26.

This comes after the city's common council gathered for a special meeting Tuesday evening. An item on the agenda for consideration in closed session included discussion of the "employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data" of a public employee.

In a statement to NBC 26, Kyle Kordell's representatives stated the following:

"Mr. Kordell is currently spending some time away from City Hall to focus on his family and taking some time off.

In recent days, they have experienced an unfortunate amount of cyberbullying and online harassment. While Kyle understands that accepting public service comes with criticism, targeting someone’s family, especially underage children is not acceptable.

He will always stand up for his daughters and do everything he can to protect them.

For now, his priority is spending much-needed time with his family, appreciating the beauty of the season, and finding a little peace away from the noise."

Kordell's representatives added he is still employed as the city manager and is on paid temporary leave.

The city manager spoke out Monday about a local business owner he says digitally altered one of his family photos, including turning images of his 7- and 10-year-old daughters into naked alien figures, and posted the image on Facebook.

Kordell was sworn in as city manager for Two Rivers in August 2025.