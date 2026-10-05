City leaders draw line after families targeted on social media

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell is speaking out after he says a local business owner digitally altered one of his family photos, including turning images of his 7- and 10-year-old daughters into naked alien figures, and posted the image on Facebook.

"Picking on little girls doesn't make you tough. It makes you a coward," Kordell said in a statement. "If you have a problem with me, my door is open. Leave my daughters alone."

Kordell said the incident began with a joyful family moment, a photo taken while posing with an artist in front of a new piece of public art in downtown Two Rivers.

He says a local business owner then took that image, digitally altered the family, and posted it publicly.

"A grown man and local business owner took a family photograph and chose to portray two little girls that way for an online audience," Kordell said.

While Kordell said he welcomes criticism and meets with residents weekly, he draws a firm line between his public role and his childrens' lives.

"My children are not public officials," Kordell said. "They are little girls who deserve to attend school, enjoy their community, and spend time with their friends and family without 'grown men' turning their pictures into something humiliating."

Kordell's statement follows a similar post made last month by Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels, who went public after an online commenter targeted his son in what he called a deeply personal attack.

"My family didn't choose this," Nickels said. "My son didn't choose this. And when the attacks turn toward the people I love, I draw a line."

Nickels, who has more than 20 years in public service, said the incident reflects a broader problem with how the public treats local officials, and warned that the behavior threatens to drive good people away from serving.

"If we want good people to keep stepping up to serve, we also need to treat those who do with basic respect," Nickels said.

Kordell closed his statement with a direct message to his community.

"Disagree with me. Question me. Hold me accountable," Kordell said. "Leave my daughters out of it."